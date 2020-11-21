JUST IN: “We Carried Live Bullets To Lekki Tollgate”, Army Reveals

By Onwuka Gerald

The Nigerian Army has said that it took live bullets to Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, when #EndSARS demonstrators were chased off after two weeks spent at the place.

Commander of the 81 division of the Nigerian Army, Ibrahim Taiwo gave the revelation to judicial panel of inquiry setup to probe killing of #EndSARS protesters by the Army.

Speaking further on the incident while being cross examined by a senior advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) Olumide Fusika, Taiwo stated that the live rounds were not used on protesters.

According to him, the live rounds were meant to be used in protection the army unit deployed to restore peace and order in the state.

Continuing, he added that soldiers who opened fire used blank bullets, while their colleagues carrying live rounds were stationed to thwart further disrupt of peace caused by thugs.

On the contrary, CNN earlier, during the week carried out investigation that subjected the army to firing live bullets directly into the crowd of protesters, injuring and killing many in the process.

Also recall earlier, when statement made by the army; denying it sent soldiers to the tollgate, was contradicted just as Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said soldiers were at the tollgate during night of the shooting.

The army however admitting that its men were present at the tollgate, said they were called on Sanwo-Olu’s request.

The governor said two protesters lost their lives, the army said he was misinformed.