Just In: “We Will Place Sanctions On 7 Electricity Distribution Companies Across The Country”— NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued an attitude adjustment ultimatum for seven distribution companies across the country, over non-compliance with distribution guidelines.

The distribution companies, according to NERC, are Benin, Enugu, Ikeja, Eko, Kano, Kaduna and Port Harcourt. According to the regulatory agency for the Nigerian power sector, the Discos are facing disciplinary enforcement following failure to comply with guidelines on capping of unmetered electricity customers.

“The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued notices of intention to commence enforcement action against Seven electricity distribution companies over their failure to comply with the Order 197/2020 on capping of unmetered R2 and C1 electricity customers.

The Discos are Benin, Enugu, Eko, Ikeja,Kano, Kaduna and Port Harcourt. The Discos have 14 days beginning from June 4, 2020, to explain why the Commission should not sanction them over their alleged non-compliance”, NERC said.

NERC further revealed that it is working closely with the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET) to sanction the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) and the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) over the breach of some industry regulations.

According to NERC, while majority of the 11 Distribution Companies (Discos) have been able to adhere largely with the rules, the EEDC and YEDC are still floundering.

NERC went on to disclose that invoices issued to the agency’s international customers—Societe Nigerienne d’electricite(NIGELEC) and Communaute Electrique du Benin(CEB)— added up to a debt of N29.50million and N2.07billion, respectively, adding that the country had yet to receive payments from these customers.