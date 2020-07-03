0 comments

Just In: Wike To Chair Election Campaign In Edo State

July 3, 2020
 

The Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, has appointed the governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike as the Edo State Governorship national campaign council Chairman.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan made the announcement on his twitter handle few minutes ago.

Wike will be assisted by the Adamawa State Governor Rt. Hon Amadu Fintiri, who the party named as his deputy chairman.

