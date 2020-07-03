Just In: Wike To Chair Election Campaign In Edo State

The Peoples Democratic Party , PDP, has appointed the governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike as the Edo State Governorship national campaign council Chairman.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan made the announcement on his twitter handle few minutes ago.

The deputy chairman is Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri.



