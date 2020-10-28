[JUST IN] WTO DG: Okonjo-Iweala In Prime Position To Land Top Job

Nigeria’s nominee for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is set to emerge winner.

She reportedly polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat Yoo Myung-Hee, South Korea’s Minister of Trade Minister.

WTO is expected to make the official announcement later today.

She was Nigeria’s finance minister during the tenures of former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

Okonjo-Iweala’s success as WTO DG makes her the first African and first female director-general of the international body in its 25-year history.

More update soon…