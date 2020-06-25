0 comments

Just In: Yobe Governor Appointed Chairman of APC Caretaker Committee

by on June 25, 2020
 

Governor of Yobe State, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni has just been appointed as the chairman, All Progressives Congress, caretaker committee and extraordinary national convention.

The decision was reached at the ongoing virtual meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Party.

Special Adviser to the President on New Media gave the hint in a tweet minutes ago .

