[JUST IN]Anambra State Residents Riot Over Young Man Killed By Police Officers

A Twitter user Onyedike Anambra (@govermentson) took to twitter to post a video of Anambra residents at Nkopor rioting and vandalising Government properties over the killing of a young man at New Tyre , Nkpor , Anambra State.
April 15, 2020
Onyedike expressed that the Anambra state Governor Willie Obiano had no reason to order a lockdown and because of this, police officers are killing citizens.
“Riots erupts in Nkpor over police killing and brutality. I want to say it, there’s no reason to lockdown Anambra, obiano is just playing to gallery . Masses are now hunting policemen , vandalizing government properties, approaching Ogidi police station for duel with policemen.
Riots erupts in Nkpor over police killing and brutality.— ONYEDIKA ANAMBRA (@governmentson) April 15, 2020
see video by another twitter user @KingAbsolut of the young man who was shot and killed by Police officers in Anambra State
The mother of the guy shot and killed by @PoliceNG officers at New Tyre, Nkpor, Anambra State crying helplessly as her son lies liveless.@segalink @AishaYesufu @henryshield @YemieFash @PoliceNG_CRU #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/pzTrgmLjyY