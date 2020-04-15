[JUST IN]Anambra State Residents Riot Over Young Man Killed By Police Officers

A Twitter user Onyedike Anambra (@govermentson) took to twitter to post a video of Anambra residents at Nkopor rioting and vandalising Government properties over the killing of a young man at New Tyre , Nkpor , Anambra State.

Onyedike expressed that the Anambra state Governor Willie Obiano had no reason to order a lockdown and because of this, police officers are killing citizens.

“Riots erupts in Nkpor over police killing and brutality. I want to say it, there’s no reason to lockdown Anambra, obiano is just playing to gallery . Masses are now hunting policemen , vandalizing government properties, approaching Ogidi police station for duel with policemen.

Riots erupts in Nkpor over police killing and brutality.



I want to say it, there’s no reason to lockdown Anambra, obiano is just playing to gallery .

Masses are now hunting policemen , vandalizing government properties, approaching Ogidi police station for duel with policemen pic.twitter.com/aWFNLkMyPe — ONYEDIKA ANAMBRA (@governmentson) April 15, 2020

see video by another twitter user @KingAbsolut of the young man who was shot and killed by Police officers in Anambra State