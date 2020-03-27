0 comments

[JUST IN]Covid19: Davido’s Fiancée, Chioma tests Positive to Covid19

Nigerian musician Davido took to his twitter account to say that he recently got back from America after cancelling his tour and decided to take the Corona virus test

The singer said he decided to take the test with his team and Family due to their travelling history.

The musician confirmed that all results came in negative except for his Fiancee who tested positive to the covid19 virus.

Although Chef Chioma is yet to show any symptoms of this virus and has been quarantined. The singer also said the new born is negative.

” She is now being Quarantined and I have also done into full self isolation for the minimum of 14 days” Davido said

