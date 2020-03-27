[JUST IN]Covid19: Davido’s Fiancée, Chioma tests Positive to Covid19

Nigerian musician Davido took to his twitter account to say that he recently got back from America after cancelling his tour and decided to take the Corona virus test

The singer said he decided to take the test with his team and Family due to their travelling history.

The musician confirmed that all results came in negative except for his Fiancee who tested positive to the covid19 virus.

Although Chef Chioma is yet to show any symptoms of this virus and has been quarantined. The singer also said the new born is negative.

” She is now being Quarantined and I have also done into full self isolation for the minimum of 14 days” Davido said

Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all 1/2 — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March. Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still… — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as… — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020

everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!

Love, D ❤️ — Davido (@davido) March 27, 2020