Just In:#COVID19 Guidelines Not An Infringement On Rights Of Muslim Faithfuls – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Muslim faithfuls to work alongside the government’s Covid19 guidelines, as Eid-el-Kabir celebrations fast approach.

“I would like to call on Muslims and other faithfuls to continue to show more understanding with the government as we take steps to protect our people through social distancing and other guidelines”, the Nigerian President said in a brief statement a few minutes ago.

President Buhari said the guidelines are dictated by necessity in order to safeguard public health, and should not be perceived as an infringement on people’s right to worship. “These are challenging times for the entire world; COVID-19 has had devastating adverse impact on every aspect of our lives”, he opined.

President Buhari on Thursday further expressed his felicitations towards Muslims in the country, as the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations draw closer.

He said:

“I wish all Muslims a happy and fulfilling Eid El Kabir celebration. We can create the greatest impact by putting into practice the noble teachings of our religion. We must put the fear of God in our daily activities in order to make our society better”.