Just In:FG Directs Reopening Of All Schools

The federal government on Friday directed the reopening of all schools. This information was revealed by Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, while speaking at a media briefing.

Adamu said said ”unity schools” are to reopen on October 12 while private and state schools will determine their own opening schedule.

The Minister has warned academic institutions to maintain strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Recall that the Federal Government had in March directed the closure of all schools following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

Some states already reopened institutions of learning.

Details shortly…