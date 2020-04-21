JUST IN|Minor Fire Quelled at CBN Jos Branch

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released a press statement announcing that a minor fire was put out today at the CBN Jos branch at 9:15am TUESDAY April 21st

The CBN stated that the Brach controller called the Fire service at 9:19am, although before the arrival of the fire service, the bank security unit had traced the cause of the fire to an air conditioner installed in the inverter room.

The Central Bank of Nigeria also took to their twitter account to report the fire incident. @cenbank tweeted

“Minor fire outbreak at the Jos branch of Central bank of Nigeria, promptly contained today, April 21, 2020.”

The press statement released also confirmed that the affected rooms have been cordoned off for further investigation, although normal work has resumed at the bank.

