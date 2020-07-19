Just In[Ondo]: Engr. Oyedele Steps Down For Akeredolu, As APC Primaries Begin On Monday

Ahead of the Ondo All Progressives Congress(APC) primaries slated for tomorrow, July 20th, one of the leading aspirants, Engineee Ifeoluwa Oyedele has stepped down from the race and declared his support for current Governor of the State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

The APC revealed this in a brief social media statement on Sunday, saying the contestants for the Ondo APC Guber ticket are now down to Eleven(11).

Akeredolu acknowledged Oyedele’s move,thanking him for his support.

Thank you @EngrIfeOyedele for taking this bold step to support me as I seek a second term in office. You are one of our best exports from Ondo state and we are proud of your achievements. Our collective effort can only result in a greater Sunshine State. Welcome to the team. pic.twitter.com/bMf1olrpMO — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, APC began reconciliation moves in Ondo as Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led reconciliation Committee arrived in Ondo State on Friday on a visit to Governor Akeredolu.