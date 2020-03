The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Akeredolu has tested negative to the corona virus

Akeredolu went on twitter today to say:

@RotimiAkeredolu:

“Good morning sir, The result is negative Congratulations your Excellency “

I just received the above text from the Commissioner For Health regarding my #COVID19 test results. We give all glory to God. Wish everyone affected speedy recovery.

