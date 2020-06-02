justiceforAda: Again, Nigerians Demand Justice For 13-Year-Old Girl Raped In Enugu

“While we’re still campaigning to get Justice for Uwa and Jennifer, Another 13yr old girl got raped this morning in Enugu…What’s all this? How do you have an erection for a 13yr old???,” a twitter user, Obi of Onitsha lamented.

Another twitter user @tosan_smith wrote: “justiceforAda we are protesting against rape and then this new case again. And you think it’s the devil or the way she was dressed or any of those bogus talks? Apparently not it is you and your lack of self control. We are so tired of being victimized #wearetired”

@BetGenius6 wrote: “We still dey on top Vera Omozuwa rape case..another animal don rape ADA. They should kill all these rapists once found guilty. Guys! We can do better. If konji catch you go pay Ashawo!. NO is NO. Say NO to RAPE!”

@erikuzee wrote: “Two groups of people presently turning the world upside down are racists & rapists… and thunder must fire them!”

@Oke_Oghene wrote: “I’m tired… when will this end? 😭😭😭 Another 13 years old girl raped in Enugu 💔💔.. Everyday we are trending different hashtags.. What type of evil is this?.. i’m exhausted 😫😫”

