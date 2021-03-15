JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory Coast After Being Set Up By Corrupt Officials To Cover Up A Crime Committed By An Ivorian DPO’s Nephew

Itunu Olajumoke Babalola, a Nigerian lady based in Ivory Coast, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by an Ivorian Court, after being set up by corrupt officials to cover up a crime committed by an Ivorian DPO’s nephew.

This was disclosed by popular writer, David Hundeyin, in a Twitter thread, on Sunday night.

See Twitter thread below:

In September 2019, 21 year-old Itunu, a trader based in Bondoukou, Cote d'Ivoire traveled to Nigeria to visit her sick mom in Ibadan.



Unknown to her, her return to Cote d'Ivoire would mark the start of a harrowing ordeal in a notorious Ivorian prison, which is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/TsagY5SQal — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

Upon returning, she was informed by a lodger she left in her flat that the thief had been identified.



The thief turned out to be a 14 year-old boy who lived nearby. His embarrassed dad apologised and admitted that his son was a habitual thief. The items had already been sold. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

She refused the settlement, citing the disparity between the value of the stolen items and what was offered. Next she says, the visibly enraged DPO tried everything to frustrate her into dropping the case, including making her travel to Abidjan for a police appointment. pic.twitter.com/EYGgJr0eu9 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

On getting to the station, she was charged with theft – the theft of her own items in her own apartment.



She spent the next 4 days in police custody, after which she was taken out of the cell and offered her freedom if she agreed to sign papers dropping her case. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

The decision to go to court turned out to be a monumental error of judgment compounded by her own naivety about the Ivorian justice system.



The (French-speaking) court did not allow her adequate legal representation or give her a chance to properly state her case. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

As a result, for the past one year and 4 months since her conviction, Itunu alias "Becky Paul" has become, to all intents and purposes, a forgotten inmate at the notorious Maison d'arrêt et de Correction Bondoukou (Bondoukou Remand and Correction Facility). pic.twitter.com/ygneLCWgpJ — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

She says she has exhausted all her savings over the past year, spending well over N1m to try to clear her name while the Ivorian justice system as well as individual prison officials collude to frustrate all her efforts.



She has lost hope and she has attempted suicide twice. pic.twitter.com/X6x7USLSI2 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 14, 2021

Full name: Itunu Olajumoke Babalola. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 15, 2021