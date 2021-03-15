#JusticeForItunu: Nigerian Lady Sentenced To 20 Years In Ivory Coast After Being Set Up By Corrupt Officials To Cover Up A Crime Committed By An Ivorian DPO’s Nephew
Itunu Olajumoke Babalola, a Nigerian lady based in Ivory Coast, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by an Ivorian Court, after being set up by corrupt officials to cover up a crime committed by an Ivorian DPO’s nephew.
This was disclosed by popular writer, David Hundeyin, in a Twitter thread, on Sunday night.
