JusticeforPelumi: Nigerians Demand Justice Over Killing Of 20-year-old Journalist, Pelumi Onifade By Lagos Task Force Officials

Nigerians on social media have demanded justice for Pelumi Onifade, a 20-year-old journalist, who was killed by police officers attached to the Lagos State Task Force.

It was gathered that Onifade, who was working with GBOAH TV, was arrested by the policemen at Abattoir, Oko Oba area of Agege, while covering the scene of a politician shooting sporadically in Abule-Egba and shot dead days later.

See below:

@denikeofficial: “Pelumi Onifade went cover scene of an #EndSars protest, captured a politician shooting at unarmed protesters in Abule Egba, he was arrested and now Pelumi is dead. The politician is still walking free. Where is the Justice?”

@BlackGirlLagos: “Why is Pelumi Onifade not trending at the top??? He was killed for covering the scene of a politician shooting sporadically in Abule-Egba 💔#JusticeforPelumi”

@DrOlufunmilayo wrote: “A politician brought shot people in Lagos. He is roaming free like headlice.

“No arrest. No prosecution. Nothing at all.

“The journalist who covered the event however got arrested by Lagos TaskForce and he’s dead today.

“His name is Pelumi Onifade.

SAY HIS NAME. SPEAK UP FOR HIM!”

@I_AM_llemona: “Pelumi Onifade was the journalist who recorded a video of Abiodun Bolarinwa shooting at unarmed protesters. He was arrested by the Lagos State Task Force & ended up dead.Say his name! Say it so we all remember. #EndSARS”

@mrmacaronii: “Pelumi Onifade was 20 years old!!! We have lost another promising Nigerian Youth full of potentials due to recklessness and lack of value for human lives. Nobody has been held accountable till this very moment. How safe are we in Nigeria?? #JusticeforPelumi”

@Ody_johnson: “Pelumi Onifade was the journalist that recorded this particular video, and today report’s has it that he was killed by men of the Lagos State tasks Force.”

