JusticeForRinji: 20-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Gunned Down By Soldiers In Jos — Full Story

#JusticeForRinji trends as Nigerians bemoan the loss of Rinji Peter Bala a.k.a Bobo whose encounter with some security operatives in Jos, Plateau, Tuesday Evening led to his demise.

Reports gathered has it that Rinji, 20 and his friends were out strolling around a neighborhood.

Rinji and his friends were accused of being thieves by residents of the location where they were strolling which prompted the group of friends to run for their lives.

They were caught eventually and handed over to the soldiers stationed around the 18th Street Lounge, Jos who interrogated them but found nothing incriminating on them.

Despite that, they were tortured up until Rinji was shot dead by one of the soldiers.

Rinji was a 300 Level student of History and International Studies in University of Jos.

