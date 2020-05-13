JusticeForRinji: 20-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered By Soldiers In Jos — Full Story

#JusticeForRinji trends as Nigerians bemoan the loss of Rinji Peter Bala a.k.a Bobo whose encounter with some security operatives in Jos, Plateau, Tuesday Evening led to his demise.

Reports gathered has it that Rinji, 20 and his friends were out strolling around a neighborhood.

According one of Rinji’s friends who survived the scare, residents of the location where they were strolling called them thieves. In reaction to the allegation, the group of friends decided to run for their lives.

They were caught eventually and handed over to the soldiers stationed around the 18th Street Lounge, Jos. Upon interrogation, nothing incriminating was found on them. Even the observers could not say anything to indict them.

Despite that, they were moved to Zaria road where their bodies were battered and bruised. Some sympathizers gathered around the GTF Guest House at Zaria road also confirmed that the boys being maltreated were not guilty of the allegation leveled against them.

They assured the boys that the authorities would be informed as soon as possible but before any help could come their way, they were subjected to more torture and were eventually asked to run away.

Unfortunately, as they tried to flee as instructed, one of the soldiers came out of the guard post and shot Rinji and was about to shoot the second person when one of the officers there immediately asked him to “cease fire”.

Rinji’s friend who was still one of those maltreated said that the intention was to shoot all of them as all they had ahead of them was a straight road with no hiding place with a clear line of sight for the Soldiers to gun them down as they ran.

According to Rinji’s friend, the deceased was left on the ground to bleed to death while the same officer who asked to cease fire entered his vehicle and drove away.

All of them who were lucky not to have been shot scampered to safety. They ran in various directions but managed to regroup after a while. “A good Samaritan” offered them shelter while they waited for their parents to come.

Once their parents arrived, they immediately made their way back to where Rinji was gunned down only to discover that the soldiers had locked the gates and gone back inside leaving their friend lying in his pool of blood.

Rinji’s friend who as at the time of narrating his side of the story said as a result of the torture, he could barely move parts of his body. He said a formal report has been made at the ‘A’ division police station and the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

Rinji was a 300 Level student of History and International Studies in University of Jos.