JusticeForRinji: Plateau State Governor Promises Investigation Into Alleged Murder Of 20-Year Old UniJos Student

#JusticeForRinji has caught the attention of the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, as efforts have been made by concerned Nigerians to bring the murder of 300-level University of Jos student,Rinji Peter Bala.

Rinji Bala was alleged to have been shot dead by Security Operatives on Zaria road in Jos, initially being arrested by vigilantes in Jos for strolling after lockdown hours, along with six others. The boys were reportedly handed over to soldiers of the Army Sector 1, who tortured them and gunned Rinji down.

Reacting to several tags on social media, Governor Lalong vowed to ensure a proper investigation and a bringing to book of the 20 year old’s killers.

“I am shocked and saddened by the death of Mr. Rinji Peter Bala, who was said to have been shot by security personnel along Zaria Road, Jos on 12th May 2020”, he tweeted.

“I have directed that thorough investigation be carried out to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing of the young man. Those found culpable will face the law of the land.I appeal for calm and commiserate with the family of late Rinji Bala. ensure we get #JusticeForRinji”, he added.

Dachung Bagos, Member of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State, has strongly condemned the murder, as Rinji Bala was an indigene of his constituency.

“Yesterday on the floor of the House of Representatives I co-sposored a motion titled: “URGENT CALL FOR IMMEDIATE STOPPAGE OF HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES AND EXTRA- JUDICIAL KILLINGS OF INNOCENT NIGERIANS BY SECURITY OPERATIVES IN THE COURSE OF ENFORCEMENT OF COVID-19 LOCKDOWN”..”, he tweeted.

“Today I woke up to the killing of a promising youth in my constituent Mr. Rinji Peter Bala.We will surely get justice for you. Rest in peace Rinji”, Bagos added.

