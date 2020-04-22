justiceForSeyiAkinade: “No One Heard My Cry For Justice” — Boy Commits Suicide After Alleged Maltreatment By SARS

Rumours making rounds on social media is that a boy by name Seyi Akinade took his own life after allegedly maltreated by officials of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

A Twitter user who claimed to be Seyi’s elder brother bemoaned the loss of his brother especially after missing the clues the deceased left as to what he was going through.

He alleged that his brother committed suicide out of depression from the maltreatment that was meted out to him by SARS officials.

Seyi’s elder brother, sharing screenshots of the deceased tweets Yesterday’s morning, tweeted:

“His post yesterday morning and Some of the hints he has been leaving on twitter this past week.

It’s definitely a crime to be Nigerian.

Nigeria won’t rest until it takes your life!!

“I don’t even know how to feel right now, I just feel empty.”

He said that Seyi was learning how to draw from him and was a student who also ran a forex trading Enterprise. He maintained that his younger brother was not an internet fraudster.

According to Seyi, he was having recurring nightmares and waking up with chest pain after his experience with SARS on the 2nd of February, 2020.

He said he was in his hostel working on his post data slides for the next day’s presentation when the SARS operatives came and carried him. This, he said happened in the night by 10pm.

In a bid to understand why they were being arrested, he kept asking questions and in return was threatened that he will be killed if he did not shut his mouth. Himself and 16 others were handcuffed and whisked away like armed robbers.

They were taken to Ibora Police station. Upon getting to the station, he made efforts to explain how he had a presentation the next day and an open forex trade on his trading platform. He was told he will pay N200,000 as bail. All his efforts to close the trade at least, proved abortive. The deceased said that he received a slap from one of the SARS operative for requesting for his phone.

They 17 of them arrested that night slept in the cell. According to Seyi, they were paraded like thieves even when he did not have anything incriminating on his mobile phone. The SARS officials slapping him, asking him to admit he was a fraudster.

He missed his project presentation eventually and also lost about $20,000 dollars for not closing his open forex trade. He said the money lost via the trading belonged to investors.

See below some of Seyi’s tweets (including his story) before he passed on.