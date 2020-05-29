JusticeForTina: Outrage As 16-Yr-Old Girl Who Was Shot By A Police Officer In Lagos Dies

A 16-year-old girl simply identified as Tina finally gave up at the hospital yesterday.

She was reportedly shot by some happy triggered officers of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday 26th May, 2020 at Iyana Oworo Berger bus Stop, in Lagos.

She was rushed to the hospital but finally gave up yesterday.

Nigerians have taken to twitter to demand for justice on her behalf.

See reactions below:

@AsiwajuLerry wrote: “Just getting to read the news about a sixteen year old girl named Tina was shot dead by a Nigerian police officer 💔💔 When is Police brutality going to end in this country? Till we all lose our lives? This is Sad 😞💔 #JusticeForTina”

Just getting to read the news about a sixteen year old girl named Tina was shot dead by a Nigerian police officer 💔💔 When is Police brutality going to end in this country? Till we all lose our lives? This is Sad 😞💔 #JusticeForTina — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) May 29, 2020

@illegirl: “16 year old Tina was shot by a policeman at Iyana oworo yesterday and died this morning , absolutely nothing has been done about this issue and lots are unaware. This is not the first time the Nigerian police has been trigger hungry and harmed innocent civilians #JusticeForTina”

16 year old Tina was shot by a policeman at Iyana oworo yesterday and died this morning , absolutely nothing has been done about this issue and lots are unaware. This is not the first time the Nigerian police has been trigger hungry and harmed innocent civilians #JusticeForTina — ⟭⟬ Maya𖧵⁷ 🇳🇬 #BlackLivesMatter (@_illeglrl) May 29, 2020

@digispikex: “The 16 years old Girl that was shot at Iyana Oworo Bus Stop on Monday 26th May 2020 by some happy trigger @PoliceNG Officers in a viral video by @OworoTv has finally given up yesterday at the hospital. We will not relent until her murderers are brought to book.”

The 16 years old Girl that was shot at Iyana Oworo Bus Stop on Monday 26th May 2020 by some happy trigger @PoliceNG Officers in a viral video by @OworoTv has finally given up yesterday at the hospital. We will not relent until her murderers are brought to book.#JusticeForTina pic.twitter.com/XptvWJ32Hy — Entropy 💵 📈 (@digispikex) May 29, 2020

@ADoseOfStella: “Another innocent child in the cross fire. The Nigerian police shot this 16 year old girl and nobody is talking about it! Say her name! Make it trend!”

Another innocent child in the cross fire. The Nigerian police shot this 16 year old girl and nobody is talking about it! Say her name! Make it trend! #JusticeForTina pic.twitter.com/Wr8Dt3II9A — YT: 𝒜 𝒯𝑜𝓊𝒸𝒽 𝒪𝒻 𝒮𝓉𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶 ✨ (@ADoseOfStella) May 29, 2020