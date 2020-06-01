JusticeForUwa: Criminality, Cultism And Gangsterism Has Assumed A New Coloration Under APC — Edo PDP

In reaction to the spate of killings and sexual assault going on in the country— most recently, the brutal rape and murder of 100 level University of Benin student, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, the leadership and members of the Edo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have called for an end to the culture of gangsterism.

In a statement endorsed by Edo PDP State Publicity secretary, Chris Osa Nehikhare, and released on Monday June 1, 2020, the party noted that education is the corner stone of sustainable development and meaningful progress and the youth need to be told.

The statement read:

“The leadership and members of Edo PDP are saddened to hear of the brutal rape and murder of a young girl with a very promising and bright future, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of University of Benin who had her life cut short on May 30th after she was brutally attacked and raped.

“These incidences are becoming too frequent and action from all is required to check this brigandry that was enthroned by the APC government when it came to power in 2008.

“Criminality assumed a new coloration when cult killings and wars became the new normal under the APC administration. Under the APC government, youths are no longer motivated by the rewards of education, hardwork and good behaviour but rewards of cash extortion from citizens by force under the pretence of collecting revenue for the state government. The APC government made idols and millionaires out of “hard men” and made (education) educated and hardworking men look lazy and not destined to “succeed” .

“Edo State government and its party APC, have not shown leadership in the fight against criminality, cultism and gangsterism.

“We demand and expect more!

We call on the security agency to act with despatch and bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. We assure them that justice will be served!”