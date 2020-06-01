JusticeForUwa: Gov Obaseki Orders Investigation Into Murder Of 22-Year-Old UNIBEN Undergraduate

Godwin Obaseki of Edo Srate, has ordered for an investigation into the murder a 100-level student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Benin (UNIBEN), Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

The 22-year-old student was reported to have been raped inside a church where she went to read at the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

The men were reported to have struck her in the head with a fire extinguisher after raping her and left her for dead. She was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where she later died.

Governor Obaseki in his tweet vowed to ensure that the suspects are found and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He tweeted: “I have ordered the Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

“The @PoliceNG has been mandated to identify, arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable in her death. The Violence Against Persons (VAP) Law is in effect in our state.

“Using this law, we would ensure to investigate what exactly transpired and deal decisively with the those found complicit in the dastardly act, whoever they might be. #JusticeForUwa.”

1.

I have ordered the Nigeria Police Force ( @PoliceNG ) to thoroughly investigate the circumstances that led to the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN). #JusticeForUwa — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) May 31, 2020

3.

Using this law, we would ensure to investigate what exactly transpired and deal decisively with the those found complicit in the dastardly act, whoever they might be. #JusticeForUwa — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) May 31, 2020

The news of Uwa’s death had earlier sparked outrage on social media with many demanding for justice using the hashtag #JusticeForUwa.