JusticeForUwa: Nigerian Police Under Fire For “Irresponsible Behavior”(Video)

A young lady identified as the sister of murdered rape victim Uwaila Omozuwa in a viral video clip, accused the Police handling the case of corrupt motives, saying “mobilization money” was demanded for before Uwaila’s case could be fully investigated.

The video has naturally drawn widespread condemnation for the Nigerian Police, who are reputed for alleged cases of bribe requests and corruption. The Police are yet to respond to the allegations.

This is the video of Uwa’s sister talking about the police and their reaction to her sister’s death. pic.twitter.com/Lo5dgqGAKJ — Chief. (@BadmanSophss) June 2, 2020

Nigerians Talk About Corruption, Bribery:

“This is how Nigerian police extort the vulnerable and family of the victims.

They did the same to my family when my little sister was raped and murdered in her mother’s house in Akure.

We had to give up when we could no longer meet their financial demands”.— Bunmi Benson.

This is how Nigerian police extort the vulnerable and family of the victims.



They did the same to my family when my little sister was raped and murdered in her mother's house in Akure.

We had to give up when we could no longer meet their financial demands. https://t.co/FI11HxIEBu — Bunmi Benson (@Bunmieable) June 2, 2020

“It’s all true. I have a deep disdain for the Nigerian Police. I got stabbed 5 times and they asked my mother for N52,000 “before we can begin investigations”. I will never forget. A few good officers but most are useless”— Shaw King Fisher, Recording Artist.

It’s all true. I have a deep disdain for the Nigerian Police. I got stabbed 5 times and they asked my mother for N52,000 “before we can begin investigations”. I will never forget. A few good officers but most are useless. https://t.co/1XAUDB8a8k — F.SHAW (@FshawKingFisher) June 2, 2020

“Nigerian police said that Uwa’s family should bring mobilization money before they commence investigation but suddenly they have a suspect that was arrested because fingerprints was on the murder weapon? Someone’s father is about to roped with murder just to appease the crowd”.

Nigerian police said that Uwa's family should bring mobilization money before they commence investigation but suddenly they have a suspect that was arrested because fingerprints was on the murder weapon? Someone's father is about to roped with murder just to appease the crowd.😪 — Ferdy…. 🐅 (@_The_Immortal) June 2, 2020

“Nigerian police now uses forensics and fingerprint matching with a data base no body knows about and no one registered for.

What an amazing world of lies”

Nigerian police now uses forensics and fingerprint matching with a data base no body knows about and no one registered for.

What an amazing world of lies pic.twitter.com/RrBAnkaixg — giftedone13 (@chizimuzo_) June 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the Head of Nigeria Police Complaints Response Unit, Abayomi Shogunle has received a tongue lashing, after he commented on the killing of George Floyd as a result of police brutality in Minnesota States.

Institutionalised #PoliceBrutality: A truly responsible Police Dept. wouldn’t keep a known roguish! #JusticeForFloyd



Derek Chauvin – Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck had 18 previous complaints against him, police department says https://t.co/hlS1oOqPgH pic.twitter.com/GMZkXgyaI9 — Abayomi Shogunle (@YomiShogunle) May 29, 2020

People Responded:

“There is little you can do about that. Focus on #JusticeForTina”.

There is little you can do about that, focus on #JusticeForTina — bolutLOVE (@bolutisaac) May 29, 2020

“Your tweet sounded like the pot calling the kettle black. A Nigeria Police Officer condemning police brutality that happened in the US”

Your tweet sounded like the pot calling the kettle black. A Nigeria Police Officer condemning police brutality that happened in the US🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — abdul-abdul (@alayaabdul1) May 31, 2020

“Abayomi, you guys do worse in Nigeria. I pray that this painful event might be a source of inner reflection to the @NigeriapolicePR and inspiration to all its officers to truly change and treat Nigerians with dignity. But as of today, you guys are worse than Floyd’s killer”.

Abayomi, you guys do worse in Nigeria. I pray that this painful event might be a source of inner reflection to the @NigeriapolicePR and inspiration to all its officers to truly change and treat Nigerians with dignity. But as of today, you guys are worse than Floyd's killer. — Lugard Tare-Otu (@Lugard_Tareotu) June 2, 2020