JusticeForUwa: Nigerians Demand Justice For Slain 22-Year-Old UNIBEN Undergraduate

22-year-old 100Level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin, Edo State, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, has been brutally raped and killed inside a church in the city while reading.

The tragic incident, which happened three days ago, according to findings, saw her attackers smashing her head with a fire extinguisher and leaving her unconscious around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital.

Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital, Omozuwa couldn’t make it as she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the savage attack.

Friends and all those, who knew her closely during her lifetime, have been paying tribute and calling for the perpetrators of the crime to be brought to justice.

“Justice for Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

She was raped in church and had her head smashed with a fire extinguisher in broad day light, around Ikpoba hill, Benin city. She was murdered in cold blood

The wicked must not go unpunished,” @i_amcollinss wrote on Twitter.

@MohammedBlack_ wrote: “Dear @PoliceNG @ElkanaBala , while we are still mourning the death of 16 year old Tina, here is Uwa, a 22 year old lady raped and murdered in cold blood while studying inside a RCCG church in Benin city. The perpetrators are still roaming freely.

“We do not know how much longer or more we have to suffer from one form of violence or the other, in a really dysfunctional society. I hope and pray her family pulls through this tough stage, and justice gets served.

“By gross statistics, we have more youths getting killed on a daily basis than we have the aged. Mostly not just by sickness, but by violence, oppression, indiscipline, and negligence on parts of professionals put out there to save lives. The youths are dying, YOU COULD BE NEXT!”

@LifeOfBmax wrote: “Few days ago, we were spreading the word on how an innocent 16 yrs old Tina was shot in Lagos for no reason.

“Now another 22 years old UWA has been raped and brutalized in a RCCG church in Benin and her perpetrators are on the run.

“SPREAD THE WORD GUYS !!!”

