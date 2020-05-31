JusticeForUwa: RCCG, Others React.

As the gruesome murder of 22 year old Uwa Omozuwa continues to shock Nigerians from all walks of life, many have called for justice and swift reprisals to the killer(s), who remain at large.

Amongst these, the Redeemed Christian Church of God feature prominently, releasing a press statement this evening condemning the rape that led to Uwa’s death.

Uwa was found dead in one of RCCG’s churches in Benin, Edo State. While many have condemned the church’s late response to the occurrence, RCCG reiterated it’s commitment to ensuring zero tolerance to violence against women.

The statement reads:

The attention of the leadership of the redeemed Christian Church of God has been drawn to the condemn enable incidents that occurred in Benin and linked to one of the parishes where a member was gruesomely murdered.

Preliminary information reaching us confirms the death of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100 level student of the University of Benin. The 22-year Old member who died as a result of complications from the ugly incident.

As a church we are deeply touched and condemn in absolute terms this evil visited on an Innocent girl as we haveequally condemned any act of violence and abuse against women.

We are consulting with the appropriate authorities to ensure that an extensive investigation is carried out in line with the position already expressed by the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki and the culprits face the full weight of the law, and justice is done regardless of who is involved.

Signed: Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi

Public Relations, RCCG.

Popular pastor and evangelist Johnson Suleman lent his voice to the tragic incident, saying on social media:

“I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of vera uwaila a 100 level microbiology student of our great uniben..dastardly as it is,we are yet to hear of any arrest. May God give her parents fortitude to bear the loss.. Justice must be served. she was just 22yrs old.

I just spoke with the Governor( of Edo State). The death of Vera Uwaila won’t be swept under the carpet. If someone could have the nerve to come kill a girl inside the church,then there would be consequences. If there are mad men,there are psychiatric doctors..”

Apostle Suleman further lauded the efforts of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, saying:

“Thanks prof.a good VC..we would pursue this..it would be a deterrent to others..and for those saying its because of our youths exposure to social media,what about other young men engrossed in same social media and yet cant hurt a fly?..stop talking from answer to question..”



Thanks prof.a good VC..we would pursue this..it would be a deterrent to others..and for those saying its because of our youths exposure to social media,what about other young men engrossed in same social media and yet cant hurt a fly?..stop talking from answer to question.. pic.twitter.com/L8VAWiRq2B — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) May 31, 2020

Amnesty International Commented:

“Amnesty International condemns the rape and brutal murder of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa; a 22-year-old 100-level student of the University of Benin, Edo State. Vera Uwaila was raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin city. #JusticeForUwa #RapeIsACrime

“While the nation is still coming to terms with this gross violation, in Jigawa state 11 men were arrested for raping a 12-year old girl at Limawa in Dutse, the state capital. Although rape is a crime in Nigeria government’s response to it continues to be, woefully inadequate

“Rising cases of rape across Nigeria was a result of the failure of law enforcement to ensure that rapists face justice. We are deeply concerned that perpetrators of rape in Nigeria invariably escape punishment. #JusticeForUwa #RapeIsACrime

Nigerian authorities must discard discriminatory laws that condone rape or prevent its successful prosecution. #JusticeForUwa #RapeIsACrime”

