Justin Bieber Selena Gomez Tattoo Story: Does He Want To Cover It?

here is a story of popular Justin Bieber Selena Gomez Tattoo story. Justin and Selena Gomez were dating, and Justin got her face tattooed on his wrist. He had been engaged to Hailey Baldwin since 2013. Justin told Hailey the tattoo would be removed by the time when they got married.

According to sun Online, Justin planned to get rid of the tattoo. He tried to cover up initially and then thought to get rid of it.

He went to a regular tattoo artist named Bang Bang and asked for something inked over the top. This idea came into his mind when he ended the relationship and said this is my ex-girlfriend. However, after some time, they reconciled and decided not to go through with this plan.

And now, he is engaged to Hailey. He proposed to her only after dating for a month, but Justin says she is the ‘one.’ The two want an “intimate ceremony” in Canada.

He gave a long caption on Instagram, I was gonna wait to say something, but word travels so fast; listen, plain and simple, Hailey, I am in love with everything about you.

I am committed to spending my life and every single part of knowing you and loving you patiently, and I promise to lead our family with honor. Just Let Jesus, through his Holy Spirit, guide us in everything we do and make the decision.

Furthermore, he said, my heart is completely yours, and for me, you are my first priority; you are the love of my life

Hailey. You make me so much better.

Can’t wait to see the best season of life with you. This is the thing I am so excited about, as my younger siblings want to see a healthy marriage. ———————– at the end, he said we are gonna be better at 70, baby here we go!

https://www.instagram.com/justinbieber/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cdeb3360-1ff9-416f-8e7a-ef891e2a452b