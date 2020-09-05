JUSTIN : First International Flight, MEA Lands Lagos Airport 



As International flights resumed on Saturday, six months after Nigeria shut down the airpeace to international airlines, the Middle East Airlines, MEA, has landed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The MEA aircraft which landed at 2:19 pm at the Lagos airport came in from Beirut the capital of Lebanon, being the first commercial flight to land the country asides from evacuation flights since the world since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Managing Director Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu had announced while inspecting the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos State said all that is required for the safe, secure and seamless facilitation of flight resumption has been put in place already.

He noted that three flights would be landing at the Lagos International Airport on Saturday beginning with arrival of Middle East Airline at about 2pm.