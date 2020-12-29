Justin UG Refutes Underaged Anal Sex Accusation Leveled Against Him

By Onwuka Gerald

Imo state-born entertainment, forex trader and fashion entrepreneur currently based in the United States of America (USA), Justin Chukwudi Ugonna on Tuesday refuted and debunked the sex allegations against him by an anonymous individual.

Justin made the disclosure on Tuesday on Twitter in a statement.

An anonymous had accused the entertainer of deceit and betrayal. She said that UG lured her into anal sex as a minor when she was 14 years while he pretended to be 17 years when his actual age was 20.

But refuting the allegation, Justin in his verified twitter handle on Tuesday wrote, “After contacting the person responsible for publication of the allegations, Didun Johnson who made efforts to gain clarification from her initial source, my team and I made concerted efforts to make it clear to the public that no form of bribery or intimidation was employed by us in our conversation with Didun or the accuser.

“After making concerted efforts to reach the accuser failed, Didun was able to reach the accuser, but when we requested a screen recordings of alleged conversation that was made public as evidence to the allegations, she refused, saying she didn’t save the messages.

“The accuser then gave the publisher of these allegations Didun Johnson, the flyer of the event with the date, 30 July 2016, the day she claimed I statutory raped her and had anal sex with her”.

Justin said that the accuser alleged he raped her on Saturday, 30 July, 2016 in Jabi, only to change later to say the incident happened in Sun City.

His words, “I Justin Chukwudi Ugonna on the 29th of July 2016, flew out of Nigeria to the US to commence my first year of tertiary education at Georgia Southern University, with this, it therefore means I wasn’t present at the party where this accuser claimed I had anal sex with her.

“I have attached my passport that shows my departure stamp from Abuja on 29th July to the US”, Justin stated.

“Also, an individual contacted me to let me in on plans to fabricate the story against me. Additional information concerning the accuser’s claim, followed by proof that I didn’t engage her in a Snap chat conversation has been uncovered. I will legally pursue this matter.

“I remain confused why anyone would want to do this to me. However, I remain glad that the truth has finally come out; I will keep everyone posted as more findings come. I did nothing and will never condone anything that concerns statutory rape”, Justin reiterated.

Furthermore, Justin said it remains pivotal for the public on hearing issues such as this, to carefully analyze the underlying issues so as to determine the person that is actually saying the truth.