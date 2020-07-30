Juventus Appoints Former Italian Legend As U-23 Coach

Former Italian Legend Andrea Pirlo has recently been appointed as Head Coach for Juventus FC Under-23 side.

The Club on Thursday, gave the announcement through a statement. It read, “Andrea Pirlo is the new coach of the Under 23 team. Welcome back coach Pirlo”.

Legend Pirlo who kick started his career at Brescia, from there moved to Inter Milan, AC Milan and then Juventus FC. After his spell with the Italian Champions, he moved to New York City FC in MLS and spent two seasons with them.

During his spell with Juventus, the 41 year old won the seria A title four times and one Italian Cup with the club.

Pirlo throughout his playing career, had a total of 116 caps for the Italian side, and was pivotal to the side during their triumph in the 2006 World Cup. He also has in his collection, two champions league and two league title with AC Milan.