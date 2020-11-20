Kadpoly Lecturer Commits Suicide After Shooting Wife With Local Pistol

By Adejumo Enock

A principal lecturer at Kaduna Polytechnic has been confirmed dead after he shot his wife with a locally made pistol.

It was reported that the principal lecturer in the Department of Languages, Kaduna Polytechnic, name withheld, committed suicide on Thursday in his residence at Kigo road, Kaduna.

He was said to have shot his wife, a part time lecturer at the Department of Languages Kaduna State University (KASU) before shooting himself.

According to the police Public Relations Officer, in Kaduna, ASP Muhammad Jalige a locally made pistol was found at the scene where the decease shot his wife and himself.

He however said the wife has been receiving treatment at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna.

The corpse of the man has been deposited at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital’s mortuary.