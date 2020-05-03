Kaduna: 14 More Almajiri Boys Have Tested Positive for #COVID19, Says El-Rufai

14 more Almajiris repatriated from Kano State have tested positive to coronavirus in Kaduna State.

This is coming a week after Kaduna had confirmed 20 coronavirus cases in Almajiris that entered the state from Kano State.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state made the disclosure on Saturday, in a series of tweets.

El-Rufai’s tweeted: “The State Standing Committee on Covid-19 has been briefed that 14 more positive results were recorded today from almajiris who were repatriated from Kano.

“The Committee was advised that the figure may rise when test results that are been awaited are received.”

To avoid the further spread of the virus, the governor said the repatriated almajiris are accommodated in one location, and have not mingled with the community.

The new positive results, El-Rufai said has increased coronavirus cases in Kaduna State to 41 with one death recorded so far.

“Most of these 41 active cases are almajiris from Kano,” El-Rufai said.

Already El-Rufai has imposed a 30-day lockdown in Kaduna State to trace and test residents of the state to curb the global pandemic.

However, the governor said the inconveniences being endured by Kaduna state residents require that their sacrifices be rewarded by robust enforcement of border lockdowns, to eliminate the spread of Covid-19 by persons crossing state lines in breach of State laws and FG prohibition of inter-state travel.

“Citizens are encouraged to report anyone who sneaks into the state so that health officials can take swift action,” El-Rufai said.

On Saturday Evening, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), reported 31 new cases of the virus in Kaduna, taking the total number of infections in the state to 66.