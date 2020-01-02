Kaduna-Abuja train was attacked in Rijanna ~ Hon. Abbas Machika

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Abdulahi Machika has insisted that suspected hoodlums, Thursday morning attacked an Abuja bound train with projectiles, shattering one of the windows on the train. He said the train which left the Rigassa train station at around 10: 45am was attacked few kilometres to Rijanna, about forty kilometres from Kaduna. Rijanna is notorious on the Abuja Kaduna highway as a haven for criminals, especially kidnappers who routinely kidnapped commuters on the Highway. He told Vanguard that because of the “loud bang” that accompanied the attack, it must have come from a “ballastic projectile”
No passenger was hurt in the incidence as the windows of the coaches, though not bullet proof, are believed to be tampered.
