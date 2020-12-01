Kaduna Attack: Lawmaker Cautions Residents Against Taking Law Into Their Hands

By Adejumo Enock

Honorable Nicholas Sarkin-Noma, the member representing Jema’a /Senga Local Government Area of Kaduna State has pleaded with Kaduna indigenes to be patient and allow security agencies Investigate attacks in Ungwan-Bido, Jema’a LGA of the State.

He pleaded on the youths after the Sunday attacks in Kaduna State

The lawmaker urged those in the Local Government Area to remain calm and desist from taking laws into their hands

Sarkin-Noma said, “I received with sadness, the news of killings, attacks and counter-attacks in Ungwan Bido and other surrounding Communities within Asso Ward in Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.“

These incidents happening just a few weeks after an all-embracing Peace submit aimed at fostering understanding and peaceful coexistence is, to say the least, very disheartening.

According to him, “The persistent failure to follow due process by all warring parties have always been at the root of all the crises.”

Nicholas pleaded for more security personnel to be deployed to the affected Areas so as to avoid future attacks and as well to restore peace.