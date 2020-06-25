Kaduna: Bandits Murder 70-Yr-Old Woman After Collecting Ransom

It was a black Wednesday in Buruku village, Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, as bandits slaughtered a 70-year-old woman after collecting ransom for her release.

She was reportedly murdered along Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari area of the state.

Ex-Kaduna Lawmaker, Shehu Sani disclosed the incident via his official Twitter account, @shehusani.

According to Sani, Ramatu Audi; a 70-year-old mother was kidnapped and murdered by bandits along Kaduna Birnin Gwari road, despite the payment of ransom.

He tweeted: “I just spoke to Mallam Muktar Ibrahim in Buruku village, Chikun LG Kaduna State. His 70-year-old mother Ramatu Audi was kidnapped and murdered by bandits along Kaduna Birnin Gwari road, despite the payment of ransom. May her soul Rest In Peace.”

There was no official confirmation from the police, as at the time of filing this report.