KADUNA | Bandits Strike Jemaa LGA, 3 People Killed

Three people have been reportedly killed in an attack by bandits in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Among the victims is the Secretary to the Ward Head of Golkofa in Jemaa local government, Sergeant Christopher Madaki (rtd), his wife and the daughter-in- law.

Confirming the incident via a statement issued on Sunday, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the gunmen invaded the residence of the retired military officer last night and opened fire on them.

While the community leader, his wife, Mary, and his son’s wife Alice, were later confirmed dead, his son, Clement Musa Madaki survived with injuries inflicted on him by the assailants.

In another development, an irate youth have killed a man identified as Abba Muhammad in Kachia Local Government Area of the state.

The man was accused of killing Hamidu Nura, an act which angered the youths, forcing them to seize Muhammad and in the process stabbed him with knives and other dangerous weapons until he died.

Aruwan said that the security agencies were currently investigating the two incidents in order to ascertain what led to their deaths.

He also disclosed that security agencies have made some arrests of notorious bandits across the state in different operations.





Channels TV