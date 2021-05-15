Kaduna Braces For ‘Mother of all Shutdowns’ as Unions Defy ‘Emperor’ El’Rufai

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Kaduna State Council, has mobilized all Unions in the state to down tools for five days from Sunday, May 16, as proposed by the national secretariat, to serve as warning for the sack of over 4,000 workers in the state.

The total withdrawal of services would commence midnight of Sunday, May 16, 2021.

The decision was the outcome of an emergency meeting with the national headquarters, in Kaduna recently.

In a statement, the Kaduna council of the NLC stated that the State Government did not follow due process in the recent disengagement of the workers from the Local Government Service, State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, and Primary Health Care Agency.

The NLC directed all civil servants in Kaduna to remain at home for five days as a warning strike, after which further directive would be given.

Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna, described as an ‘Emperor’ by critics for his authoritarian style of Governance sacked over 30,000 workers in 2016 and up to date their entitlements have not been paid.