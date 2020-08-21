Kaduna Government Approves Re-opening Of Religious Centres For Daily Prayers 

The Kaduna State Governor has lifted the ban on daily prayers imposed on religious centres since March to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The governor however stressed that worshippers would have to abide strictly to the protocols and recommendations by the state COVID- 19 Task Force.



El-Rufai’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Muyiwa Adekeye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to the governor, the protocols will include includes wearing Facemasks, observing physical distancing, practising respiratory hygiene, washing hands regularly, avoiding large gatherings, remaining indoors as much as possible and eating immune-boosting diets.

He said, “As more offices, businesses, markets and places of worship open, the government appeals to citizens to maintain utmost vigilance because Covid-19 has not closed.

“As people pursue their livelihoods, they should practise the personal responsibility obligations outlined in the FORWARD campaign to protect themselves and their families.

“Places of worship that persistently fail to comply with the guidelines may be closed, to protect the worshippers and the public”, he added.

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic the governor had in March imposed a ban on all religious activities and gathering get in the state to reduce the spread of the virus.