Kaduna Government To Coronate Ahmed Bamalli As New Emir Today

Ambassador Ahmad Bamalli, The 19th Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna state will be officially installed today in Zaria.

The ceremony is scheduled to hold at the Muhammadu Aminu Square, Race Course, GRA Zaria, with the Governor of Kaduna State,Nasir El-Rufai presenting Bamalli with staff of office.

Kaduna State government has urged residents of the state to turn out en masse and participate in the coronation ceremony.

Chairman of the Central Working Committee for the installation, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Also the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani noted that arrangements had been made to facilitate smooth conduct of the installation ceremony.

Ja’afaru said the new emir would host a special durbar as part of activities lined up to celebrate the installation.

The Chairman urged the people of the state to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna state at large.

Sani also urged the people to line up along the street starting from Tudun Wada to Kofar Doka areas of Zaria metropolis, to pay homage to the new Emir.