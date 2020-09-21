Kaduna Govt Declares 3-Day Public Holidays For Mourning Of Late Emir Of Zazzau, Shehu Idris

The Kaduna State Government has singled out three days to be used in mourning of deceased Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

The Emir who was the 18th ruler of Zazzau, was coronated on February 15, 1975 and ruled for 45 years.

The revelation was made known in a statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Media and Communication, Mr. Muyiwa Adekeye on Monday.

According to the Governor’s Media Adviser, Public Offices would open on September 21 and 22, added that there will be public holiday on 23rd of September in commemoration of the late Emir.

During the period of mourning for the deceased Emir, flags will fly at half mast.

The remains of the late Monarch has been rested at his palace in Zaria close to past Emirs of the emirate.

Those in attendance of his funeral held at his palace, was Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Secretary to the State Government; Balarabe Lawal-Abbas; State Assemble Speaker, Yusuf Zailani amongst others.

The Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero was also among those present at the funeral held at his palace.