Kaduna Govt Directs Schools To Resume February 1

The Kaduna State Government has directed public and private schools across the state to resume February 1, 2021.

It said, the reopening of school, followed an extensive appraisal of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state and series of consultations with relevant stakeholders of both state and Federal Health and education sectors.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary in the state ministry of education, Phoebe Sukai-Yayi, said government has also approved Primary 6, 5 and 4 of Private Schools only, to resume on the same day.

Sukai-Yayi also disclosed that schools would run shift to enable them to meet with the guidelines.

“The first shift will run from 08:00 am – 12:00noon while the second shift will be from 01:00 pm – 05:00 pm,” she noted.

The Permanent Secretary added that the class size should not exceed 20 students per normal class with 1.5m to 2.0m physical distancing, saying that “schools must also have COVID-19 Committee which will comprise of the SBMC, PTA, Community representative, Health personnel, Students and Teachers representatives to monitor and ensure compliance.”

She warned that any breach against the COVID-19 protocols would lead to instant closure of any defaulting school.‌

The statement read partly, “While the Ministry is assuring the public of continuing the e-learning program using Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online applications, Administrators of public and private schools are encouraged to adopt blended learning system.

“Appropriate resumption dates for the rest of the classes (SS2, SS1 and JS2 in public and private schools and primary 3, 2, 1 and Nursery classes) will be announced in due course, subject to school’s compliance with guidelines in place.

“The Ministry appreciates the cooperation of all stakeholders in the education sector for their continued support and understanding and invites all them to join its various monitoring teams in ensuring a safe learning environment for our children.

“This directive also covers all Islamiya and Qur’anic Schools in the State, please.”