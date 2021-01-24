Kaduna Govt Directs Tertiary Institutions To Reopen Jan 25

Kaduna State Government has approved Monday, January 25, 2021 as the resumption date for tertiary institutions across the state.

This was contained in a statement by the state ministry of education Permanent Secretary, Phoebe Sukai Yayi on Sunday.

According to the statement, the approval came after an assessment team had gone round all tertiary institutions in the state and is satisfied with their level of preparedness.

The statement in part reads, “Management of all tertiary institutions must therefore, ensure strict adherence to all the guidelines and protocols put in place by the state government which includes compulsory wearing of face masks by students, academic and non-academic staffs in all schools: temperature checks and washing facilities situated at strategic locations, with constant water supply or the use of sanitizers: avoiding over-crowding both in class size and hostel occupancy and the availability of functional health facilities for isolation of suspected cases”.

In its statement, the Government said the institutions are in full compliance with the state COVID-19 preventive protocols and for safe learning environment against the pandemic.

Furthermore, “All the measure which have been assessed and confirmed to be in place must be sustained as any lapse or breach will lead to the closure of the erring institution without notice. Resumption by all tertiary institutions will be in phases as provided by the institutions and according to their academic levels and subject to schools’ compliance with guidelines in place”.

“Unscheduled monitoring visits to schools across the state will be conducted by a Task Force team to ensure continuous compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines”. The statement reads.