Kaduna: Gunmen Kill 21, Injure Several Others in Fresh Attack

A Sunday Night raid carried out by Gunmen on the Kukum Daji village in Laura Local Government Area of the State, has left 21 persons dead, while several others have been confirmed to be injured.

This revelation was made by Head of the Community, Mr. Yashen Titus who divulged that the gunmen stormed the village on a Sunday night, during a wedding ceremony.

According to him, the gunmen who they suspected to be herdsmen started shooting sporadically at the wedding attendees, which resulted to the death of 19 persons at the spot, while others died at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

“The State in recent weeks has been witnessing different attacks who we presume are perpetrated by herders. An attack that happened last week on two villages located in Sanga Local Government Area of the State led to the death of 38 persons”, he said.

The Community head, said that the attack left scores dead at the scene of the wedding, while the few others that were rushed to the Hospital, died there.

Meanwhile, speaking more on the attack that happened earlier in the State, on Ankpon and kabamu village including all of the Numana district, Council Chairman Emmanuel Adamu, described the attacks to be inhumane and unholy.

He further said the gunmen stormed the village in an unexpected manner, killed 38 persons and injured lots of persons.