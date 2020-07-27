Kaduna Killing: IGP Orders Enforcement Of Full Curfew In The State

Following the incessant killings of innocent people in some communities in the Southern part of Kaduna, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu has ordered the enforcement of curfew already imposed by the Kaduna State Governor Nasir Elrufai.

The IGP gave the directives in a series of tweet on the Nigeria Police Force twitter handle Monday evening.

It reads, “As part of efforts at restoring law and order in parts of Southern Kaduna affected by recent violence and other security challenges, the IGP has directed the CP, Kaduna State Police Command to ensure full enforcement of the curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government.

“The CP is equally to ensure optimal deployment of both human and material assets of the Intervention Squad currently on ground in the State to safeguard lives and property of people in the communities.

“The CP is to personally coordinate the operations of the Intervention Squad in carrying out collective and holistic tasks of ensuring peace and safety in the communities.

“The Squad comprises: the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Police Special Forces, Detectives/Intelligence Operatives as well as personnel of the Kaduna State Police Command, the Military and other security agencies”.

While commiserating with the people of Kaduna on the loss of lives and their properties, the statement read, “The IGP commiserates with the people of Kaduna State, particularly those who have lost their loved ones and property as a result of the crises. He assures that the Force will do everything within its powers and means to ensure that peace is restored in the affected areas.

“Meanwhile, the IGP enjoins the people of Kaduna State to cooperate with the Police, the Military and other law enforcement agencies as they carry out the full enforcement of the curfew amongst other measures directed at ensuring their safety”.

The IGP however warned troublemakers in the State to desist forthwith from acts of violence and lawlessness.