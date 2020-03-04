KADUNA KILLINGS: ‘Be ready to fight daily if you refuse to negotiate with bandits’ — Shehu Sani tells El-rufai

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to the stance of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai who declared that there will be no negotiations with bandits, and also affirmed that the proper response to criminal bandits is a sustained offensive by security agencies.

Reacting to the vow made by Governor El-Rufai, after the deadly attacks suffered by residents of Igabi and Giwa Local Government Areas in the hands of bandits on Sunday, Shehu Sani said government should be equipped and ready to fight, if it refuses to negotiate with bandits.

Sani in a Twitter post on Tuesday wrote: “If you choose to negotiate with the Bandits who kill our people,you must be ready to please and appease them everyday;If you choose not to negotiate with the bandits,you must be equipped and ready to fight them every second.”

During his visit to the affected communities on Monday, Governor El-Rufai expressed sadness at the loss of lives, even as he commended the security agencies for tracing and neutralizing the bandits.

He also declared during the visit that there will be no negotiations with bandits, affirming that the proper response to the criminal bandits is a sustained offensive by security agencies.

Governor El-Rufai said; “I assure the people that there will be no negotiations with bandits, the proper response to the criminals is a sustained offensive by security agencies.

“The situation is tragic, sad and pathetic. In this village alone 41 corpses were buried, according to the Imam. In the other villages two or three were attacked. Bandits attacked these villages, needlessly killed people and properties were destroyed.

“The security agencies were able to attack them both from the ground and air and most of the bandits were wiped out.”