Kaduna Killings: Buhari Says Implementation Of White Paper From Past Reconcilliation Committees May Bring Peace

President Buhari on Sunday expressed sympathies for all the victims of the lingering ethnic and communal clashes in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State, and with their families and communities.

Speaking on the way forward to end the horrible spate of killings, President expressed hope that the drafting and planned implementation of a White Paper from various Reconciliation Committees set up in the past, will kickstart a new dawn of peace, justice and security in the affected LGAs.

Recall that six days ago, no fewer than 38 persons were killed on Monday night in separate attacks on two villages in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The Council Chairman, Emmanuel Adamu, had reported that in Sanga, the attacks were carried out simultaneously.

Mr. Adamu said the gunmen unleashed mayhem on Ankpon Village in Nandu and Kabamu Village in Fadan Karshi, all of Numana district. He said the gunmen killed 38 persons including women and children.

The President, in a statement condemned the cycle of attacks and reprisals, describing it as a path that only leads to worsening outcomes and pushes the warring parties farther away from the justice and reconciliation. Dialogue and restraint remain the only foundation for lasting peace.

“The ongoing efforts of Governor of Kaduna and the Kaduna State Government to resolve the violence are noted, and encouraged”, the President said.