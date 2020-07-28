Kaduna Killings: El-Rufai Hosts Review Meeting With Security Agencies

Governor of Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday hosted a review meeting with security agencies on the situation in the Southern part of the State.

According to the Governor’s social media update, the army, police and other security agencies are presenting situation reports, analyses and recommendations.

Participants include Major-General CC Okonkwo, commander- Operation Safe Haven, Brig. Gen OS Aboi, commander, 1 Division Garrison, AVM MI Mukhtar, AI Koya of DSS, Brig-Gen EE Eji of the DIA, DCP Onah A. Sunny and ACP Danladi Ibrahim, area commander, Kafanchan.

Recall that six people were recently confirmed dead in the fourth recorded attack by herdsmen in five days in Southern Kaduna. Several others have also been declared missing, speculated to have been kidnapped by the marauding Herdsmen in what is suspected to have been revenge attacks.

In Kajuru, Kaduna State, the following seven persons were buried in a shallow mass grave, killed in the overnight attacks in Doka Avong:

John Mallam, 80yrs

Albarka Mallam, 85

Jumare Sule, 76

Hannatu Garba, 55

Thaddeus Albarka, 32

Luvinus Danmori, 52

Daniel Mukadas, 70

Danmori Sule and Alheri Mandela were listed as badly injured and in intensive care. The attacks have reportedly taken place on Predominantly Christian Villages In Southern Kaduna, and about 100 People are estimated to have died in the space of a week.

As lurid pictures of the mutilated victims spread like wildfire across social media platforms, a massive protest was also recently witnessed in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area and the Abuja unity fountain over unabated killings of locals in the Southern part of Kaduna state.

Indigenous youths from Kaduna State under the auspices of Southern Kaduna Volunteer Youths Forum, staged a peace protest in Abuja, calling on President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna state to put a permanent stop to the killings in Southern Kaduna.