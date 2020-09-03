Kaduna Looses Doctor To COVID-19 Complication 

A medical Doctor Clement Bakam working in Kaduna who got infected with the COVID-19 has died of complications from the virus.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State chapter of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Abdulsalam Abdulrazak made this known in a statement on Thursday.

NMA in the statement the, sent a condolence message to the family and friends of the deceased doctor.

Abdulrazak revealed that until his death Bakam was the programme manager of the Kaduna state Emergency Routine Immunisation Coordination Centre, KadSERICC.

The statement reads, “On behalf of the chairman, I regret to announce the sad demise of our brother and colleague Dr Clement Bakam following complications of COVID-19.”

“Until his death, he was the Program manager, Kaduna State Emergency routine immunization Coordination Centre (KadSERICC)

“Our condolences go to his immediate family, friends, colleagues and ARD Kaduna. May God comfort us all.”