Kaduna: Nasir El-Rufai Signs New Law With Stiff Penalty For Rapists [DETAILS]

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has signed the Kaduna State Penal Code (Amendment) Law 2020.

The law, which is the first of its type in Nigeria, provides stiff penalties, including surgical castration for convicted men who raped children below 14 years.

It also provides for bilateral salpingectomy for female convicts. This involves the removal of the woman’s fallopian tube.

El-Rufai announced that he had signed the law today. It amends the penal code No.5 of the state, which was passed in 2017.

According to the new law, any male convicted for having sex with a male child below 14 years, shall also be punished with death.

only three countries in the world currently punish rapists with castration. They are Czech Republic, Indonesia and Ukraine.