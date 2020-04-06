0 comments

Kaduna State Lawmakers Donate April Salaries to Fight Covid19 Pandemic

April 6, 2020
 

The Kaduna State House of Assembly members have donated their April salaries to fight the corona virus pandemic.

The Deputy speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly AlhaMuktar Hazo, commended his colleagues for their donations and revealed that the donations will be used to support the measures put in place to fight the disease outbreak.

Hazo further Stated that food stuff will be donated to the most vulnerable in the state.

The Deputy speaker adviced the Kaduna state residents to maintain social distancing and good hygiene to stop the spread of the disease.

