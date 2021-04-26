Kaduna State University Tuition Fee For Non-Indigenes Now N500,000

Tuition fee in the Kaduna State University (KSU), has been increased from between N24,000 and N26,000 to from N150,000 to N500,000 by the State Government.

The hike comes at a time when many are still recovering from the economic effects of Covid-19.

In a letter, addressed to Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, the Governor of the state, by the Kaduna State Students’ Union, the union stated that the majority of the students come from poor backgrounds and will not be able to cope with the high fees.

The students’ union expressed fears about the effect of the hike, with the possibility of many students dropping out despite having scholarships.

But NAN, quoted the university’s Public Relation Officer (PRO), Adamu Nuhu Bargo, to have explained that the decision for an upward review in fee was to raise money for the university which has an annual internally generated revenue of N765.9 million.

Bargo said the university management had met with students and that the specific fees for each course is yet to be announced.

A medical student and former President of the Kaduna State Students’ Union, Abdulrazak Shuaibu, confirmed the exact figures to which the increment had been made.

He told NAN that students in Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences were to pay N150,000 from N26,000, while students from the Faculty of Medicine were to pay N300,000 for indigene students and N500,000 for non-indigene students as against N24,000.

Responding, Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa, the Vice-Chancellor Academy, acknowledged the tuition fee increase by the State Executive Council.

According to Ashafa, the university requires huge funding to efficiently provide the needed quality education and skills that would make the students useful to themselves and to the society.

He said that perhaps the tuition fee was increased to enable the school to generate the needed funds it requires to deliver its mandate.